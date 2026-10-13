Six Flags Great Adventure Nitro closed in N.J. after deadly Georgia coaster incident

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Monday’s deadly roller coaster incident at a Six Flags amusement park in Georgia has forced a similar roller coaster in New Jersey to close.

How long Nitro at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township would remain shuttered was not immediately clear, but the decision followed an “incident involving a roller coaster” at Six Flags Over Georgia in Cobb County.

That incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, according to police. One person died and four others were injured.

The man has been identified as 42-year-old Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, according to police.

“Officers assigned to the park, along with uniformed patrol officers, responded to the scene,” the Cobb County Police Department said in a statement. “Detectives with our Major Crimes Unit are responding to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Distraught witnesses described the horrific incident to a local news station, saying they saw a man fall from the Goliath roller coaster and hit the ride several times, and that the fall was captured on their souvenir pictures.

On emergency radio, paramedics described two children seated in the same row were both struck by his body.

Riders on the Goliath were seen being evacuated off the roller coaster high in the air on Monday, after it stopped near the top of the ride.

Six Flags Over Georgia is located in Austell, west of Atlanta. The Goliath roller coaster is one of Six Flags’ biggest rides, reaching 200 feet high and can hit 70 miles per hour. The ride first opened in 2006, according to the amusement park’s website.

Neither the company nor police have said what what caused the fall.

Six Flags confirmed that Nitro, as well as other similar rides at other parks have closed, saying, “Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily closed similar attractions across our parks. The safety of our guests and team members remains one of our highest priorities.”