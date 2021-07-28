Tensions over COVID-19 school safety plans boil over in Bucks County

Earlier Tuesday, the CDC said it recommends all students, staff, and teachers wear masks in schools — even if they are vaccinated — citing the spread of the highly contagious delta variant, which is on the rise across Pennsylvania and in Bucks County.

Bucks County reported an average of 32 new COVID cases per day last week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC. That represents an “increase of 10 cases per day over the previous week, and more than triple the rate of early July, when daily cases numbered in single digits,” the Bucks County Commissioners Office said. Unvaccinated people in the county run a high risk of getting the virus.

About 40% of county residents have not yet received a dose of the vaccine, according to the state Department of Health. Children under 12 are still not eligible for the vaccine.

Paree Pasi is a rising junior in the Central Bucks School District and lives with two grandparents who are immunocompromised. Pasi also lost a number of family members in India from COVID-19.

“Why take the chance of your children dying when there are preventative measures we can take? I’d rather be safe than sorry,” said Pasi.

Leven, founder of the Bucks County Anti-Racism Coalition, pointed to his sign in the shape of the number one, which he held near each speaker during the press conference.

“That’s the number of preventable deaths. That’s too many,” said Leven. “We’re here to try to keep the kids safe. And keep everyone safe.”

Jaime Walker, has three children in the Central Bucks School District, ages 10, 13, and 15. She’s happy with the district’s safety plan and looking forward to a return to “normal.”

“I don’t want my children to wear masks,” she said.

Walker took her kids out of the public school system last year and put them into private school, where they were not required to wear masks in the classroom. Walker added they did not contract COVID-19. “Nothing happened,” she said.

Walker said she trusts the local health guidance of Dr. David Damsker, the Bucks County Health Commissioner.

“We’re not just listening to random guidance, popped on your phone,” said Walker. “It’s meaningless. We have somebody here that actually works with COVID.”

In June, Damsker supported the district in lifting its mask mandate with just a week left of school. Damsker previously told WHYY News that he often disagrees with the CDC. For example, the Bucks County Health Department said physical distancing requirements in schools could be as few as three feet in June 2020, long before the CDC made that recommendation in March 2021.

When asked for a comment on the district’s reopening plans, Damsker referred questions to county spokesman Larry King.

King said the commissioners still recommend three feet of distance when possible, for example, but every recommendation is “advisory, and each school district is free to take or leave them.“

“The county’s position has always been that it is up to individual school districts to do whatever their leaders think is in the best interests of their students, staff, and community,” said King. “The county has no direct involvement in that decision-making process.”