Bucks County parents divided over schools ditching mask mandate

Community members in two Bucks County school districts are divided over new policies that make coronavirus mask-wearing optional.

A feud between those valuing personal freedom and those prioritizing health concerns has been building for the past year, according to many parents. Now, it’s at boiling point.

The Central Bucks School Board voted on Wednesday evening, during an emergency hearing, to lift its mask mandate. The Council Rock School Board voted to do the same Thursday night.

Masks became optional for students and staff in the school buildings, buses, and during school activities, starting Friday, June 4 for Council Rock; Central Bucks will drop its mandate June 7.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health still recommend mask wearing in schools to curb the spread of COVID-19.

But the decisions fall in line with advice from Bucks County Health Commissioner Dr. David Damsker, who says his recommendations are based on local data.

“The CDC and I haven’t always agreed,” said Damsker. For instance, the Bucks County Health Dept. said physical distancing requirements in schools could be as few as three feet in June of 2020. The CDC didn’t make that recommendation until March 2021.

Damsker runs the COVID-tracker for Bucks County schools. In the past seven days there were, on average, three cases a day amongst teachers and students, out of 105,000 people. Over the month of May there was a seven-day average of 23 new cases in the entire county, the lowest rates since last summer.

Today is the first day the County has seen zero COVID-19 cases in schools since Damsker can remember.

Damsker says he understands why some parents may still want their kids to wear masks. But, he added, “everyone needs to take a look at what the actual risk is, not what they see on TV,” said Damsker, who noted that coronavirus spread has been lower in schools than compared to the larger community during the pandemic.