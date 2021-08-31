Central Bucks at center of school mask debate, amid lawsuit and another board vote Tuesday

Community members have been raising money to help pay for the special-ed attorneys representing the parents via a GoFundMe, which has so far raised over $38,000 with 302 individual donations.

“Together we have made a phenomenal statement that we need to follow CDC and AAP guidelines to keep the children, teachers and staff in our schools safe, as well as prevent the spread of COVID in our community,” said Susan Lipson, a district parent, local family doctor, and one of the GoFundMe organizers.

On Monday afternoon, Central Bucks residents Jamie Walker Cohen and Shannon Harris filed a “motion to intervene,” meaning, they have requested to be heard as a third party in the case.

They argue that only the Bucks County Department of Health has the power to mandate masks, not the school district.

The judge will decide in the coming days if he will accept their motion. A tentative court date in the case is set for Wednesday afternoon.

Similar lawsuits across the country are surfacing. As of Monday, the U.S. Department of Education’s civil rights office launched investigations in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah, to see if attempts to block schools from mandating masks constitutes a civil rights violation for students with disabilities. In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf has called on the legislature to pass a statewide mask mandate for schools, but leaders in the GOP-controlled House and Senate have said they want to continue to give districts their own leeway.

Julie Simeone, a Central Bucks parent in support of the lawsuit, is in shock about the board’s recent decision to turn down the revised plan, especially with the increasing spread of the delta variant in Bucks County.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, COVID-19 is on the rise in Bucks, with 120 cases as of Aug. 29, compared to four cases on June 20. The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has also noted an increase in COVID cases amongst children in the region.

“This is just absurdity, I will not shut up about this,” said Simeon. “It’s just so dangerous. I’m just numb, disgusted, amazed, sad. I’m just blown away at this point, I can’t believe this is happening.”

Her son is 12, and went to his first day of 7th grade Monday. Simeon has a rare disability that heightens her fears around catching COVID-19. She is worried her son will come in contact with a student with COVID-19, and then spread it to their family.

She said he hates wearing a mask, but she makes sure he wears one, no matter what. “Wearing a mask sucks, but COVID sucks more,” said Simeone.

This is not the first time local physicians have taken a public stance against the district’s COVID-19 policies. A press conference in July organized by community members was met with fierce opposition by community members who believe COVID mitigation efforts have been overblown.