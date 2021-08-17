Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Bucks County has updated its COVID-19 guidance for public schools as cases climb, and after days of public outcry over correspondence between the head of the county’s health department and school administrators and staff.

The emails from Bucks County Health Commissioner Dr. David Damsker have been shared widely on social media since last week, in which Damsker contradicts state and federal guidance about reporting positive cases.

In one email sent on July 10, Damsker advised Kathryn Strouse, the administrative director of the Middle Bucks Institute for Technology, to have parents not report positive COVID-19 cases to the school’s day care facility.

The day care is obligated to follow guidelines set by the Pennsylvania Office of Child Development and Early Learning, which say day cares must report positive COVID-19 cases to the Bucks County Health Department.

Strouse wrote to Damsker, questioning the conflict between the state and county policies.

Damsker responded, “One easy way of handling this is not to have your parents report COVID to you, any more than they would report influenza to you. That way you won’t know. If a kid is sick normally, you won’t ask why they are sick.”

In its new guidance, the Bucks County Health Department is now suggesting that parents report positive cases to schools, and that the schools will contact the students’ classmates’ families to inform them. The department will not conduct contact tracing in schools, and will “focus its limited resources by contact tracing in the highest-risk settings that include congregate care facilities, corrections, and nursing homes.”

But as the first day of the new school year gets closer and COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the county, the emails have added fuel to an already heated debate over pandemic safety plans in Bucks County schools.

Several parents and doctors told WHYY News they think Damsker is misleading residents. He has also advised school districts in ways that contradict guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and the American Academy of Pediatrics, which recommend universal masking in K-12 schools. Damsker has recommended a mask-optional approach.