‘Frustrating and concerning’: Montco urges masks, vaccinations as delta variant spreads

Montgomery County is requiring masking in government buildings, and recommending them everywhere else, as the delta variant continues to spread and push up new cases of coronavirus.

As of Monday, 79 county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, up from single-digit hospitalizations in late June.

“I know that this is frustrating and concerning to many, many people,” said county commission chair Dr. Val Arkoosh. The spread, while growing, remains less serious than previous waves. During peaks in May and December 2020, hundreds of people were hospitalized in Montgomery County on a given day.

The majority of people getting sick from COVID-19 now are unvaccinated, but everyone must take steps to slow the spread of the delta variant, said Arkoosh. That means wearing masks again.