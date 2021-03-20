Montco opens mass vaccine clinic in Willow Grove, to serve ‘eastern end of the county’

George Bayliss, 89, said he couldn’t find the address online, so he tried to look for it in person on Thursday, the day before he was scheduled for his first jab.

“And finally, after a lot of who-struck-John, I found out where it was, and it was just a big, empty room yesterday. And I thought, ‘Holy mackerel, this is going to be complex.’ I talked to the guard, and he said, ‘Don’t worry, we’re going to get it straightened out. We’ll have it done, everything will be ready,’” Bayliss said.

Now that it’s up and running, Bayliss said the clinic appears to be off to a fast start.

Shirley Bayliss, 88, wasn’t with her husband during his scouting trip Thursday, but she said the site looks “fantastic.”

“It makes me feel good to see all the people turn out,” she said.

Soowan Bag, 33, was relieved to get vaccinated, he said, because being out in public can be frightening during the pandemic.

Two emotions go through his mind when he thinks about it, Bag said.

“It’s been just fear that’s been looming over my head with me and my family, but also hope — just hoping that society will one day just go back to normal as it was before,” he said.

Stephanie Taylor-Hamblin, 72, pre-registered for the vaccine a couple of months ago. Her husband has already gotten his first and second doses. Now that she’s been vaccinated too, she feels one step closer to being safe from the coronavirus.

Taylor-Hamblin has also noticed that the vaccine rollout in the area has been a mixed-bag.

“It looks to me as though in Philadelphia, they’re having a lot harder time than they are out here in the suburbs, but I think they’re probably doing the best that they can with what they have,” Taylor-Hambin said.