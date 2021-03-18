Pa. coronavirus update: Rental relief program back in Montco

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Montgomery County has relaunched a relief program designed to help renters and landlords impacted by COVID-19.

The Rent and Utility Relief Program provides eligible households up to 12 months of assistance for rent and utility bills dating back to March 13, 2020. Participants can use the funding for past due rent, security deposits, as well as the first and last month of rent.

There is no limit to the amount of assistance a household can receive through the $55 million program, made possible through a combination of state and federal funding.

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis and approved based on priority, not on a first-come, first-served basis.

“This new round of funding will allow us to expand on our previous support to renters and landlords experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kenneth E. Lawrence, Jr., vice chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, in a statement. “Through this program, we can provide housing stability to hundreds of low and moderate-income Montgomery County residents at risk of eviction and homelessness.”

To qualify, renters must live in Montgomery County. Participating households must also be able to demonstrate a risk of homelessness or housing instability and be at or below 80% of the Area Median Income, among other requirements.

In Montgomery County, 80% of the Area Median Income for a three-person household is $69,600. It’s $77,300 for a four-person household.