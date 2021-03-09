Officials in Delaware County, for example, learned from state officials it had received approximately 35,000 fewer vaccines than the state’s own formula indicated it should, based on a number of factors including COVID-19 cases and elderly population, according to County Councilmember Kevin Madden. That formula was adopted in February.

“The collar counties, and Delaware County in particular, are being short-changed versus what they say we should be getting,” he said.

However, Pennsylvania officials rejected that characterization and declined to confirm other pieces of information they allegedly shared with local officials, saying, “The goal is shots in arms; not shots to places.”

Around 15% of all Pennsylvania residents have received a vaccine, and the collar counties are keeping up with or beating that average, according to numbers provided by the state Department of Health. Commonwealth health officials blamed a national shortage of vaccines for any mismatch between vaccines requested and delivered.

“Every provider in Pennsylvania who is requesting vaccine is getting a smaller amount than they are requesting,” said Barry Ciccocioppo, communications director for the state Department of Health. He said Delaware County, for example, did not initially request many doses of the Pfizer vaccine due to a lack of cold storage capabilities, which accounts for the current lag.

County-level elected officials said that does not justify their region still being far behind other parts of the state. They allege that the shortage is encouraging many residents to “shop around” for another locale that has them. Multiple reports from WHYY News and other outlets demonstrate how doses sent to Philadelphia, which receives them directly from the federal government, are flowing to other areas of the region. As of late February, more than 40% of the city’s doses had gone to suburbanites, which city health officials attribute to the number of collar county residents who work in Philadelphia in health care and other sectors.

County officials said they heard of line-skipping early on in the vaccine rollout. “We started hearing about residents of Bucks County going to Lehigh County” in the middle of January, said County Commissioner Bob Harvie.