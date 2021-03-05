How Rite Aid’s ‘glitch’ helped suburban residents get Philly’s vaccine supply

The issue appears to be linked to the city’s efforts to prioritize vaccine access for people age 75 or older. Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said that while pharmacies could conduct age checks to prioritize older patients, they did not have access to medical records needed to screen eligibility based on chronic condition. For that reason, he said, the city chose to designate pharmacies as the venue to vaccinate the high-risk seniors.

“If we made it so that anybody could sign up at a pharmacy, none of our [residents] over the age of 75 would ever get vaccinated because the younger people are much faster and much more aggressive,” Farley explained during a Feb. 22 City Council hearing. “We wanted to have a period of time when the over-75 had a protected chance to get vaccinated.”

But that rule only applies to Philadelphia — its own vaccine jurisdiction. In the rest of Pennsylvania, people over 65 and those with qualifying medical conditions are eligible for the vaccine at pharmacies. That rule led to a software programming issue, Garrow from the city’s Health Department said.

“We’ve been aware of their scheduling software problems and have been working with them to fix it so this loophole is closed,” he said.

Savarese did not respond to questions about the apparent glitch.

The city has generally struggled to prioritize resident vaccinations and disclosed last week that nearly half of all the city’s vaccine supply had gone to non-residents, many of them first-responders and medical workers who work in Philadelphia but live in surrounding suburbs.

The vaccine provider data released this week underscored that trend, showing that the city’s hospitals had reported 40% to 60% of their doses going to out-of-town residents. However, the Health Department said that was largely expected, as hospitals prioritized vaccinating their own staff members, many of whom are non-residents.

A network of city and nonprofit-run health clinics reported treating far fewer non-residents ranging from 43% to just 3.6%. However, these clinics together provided far fewer doses in total than hospitals or pharmacies.