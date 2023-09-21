From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For the past few years, Nilda Diaz has been shocked at the myths some people have told her about the COVID-19 vaccine: that the vaccine would stop someone from getting pregnant, that people would die from the vaccine.

She’s 24, and grew up in North and Northeast Philadelphia. She wanted to do something about these misconceptions by talking to other people her age from the same neighborhoods.

A year ago, she started working with a team at Esperanza, a faith-based nonprofit that serves Hispanic communities. They designed flyers and gave them out door to door, in person. She stressed that she’s not asking anyone to get the vaccine, only that they should have accurate information to decide for themselves.

It was hard work; she would be outside in the cold and sometimes people would respond negatively. But sometimes it worked, like one time, when she approached a man in a grocery store.

“And he said, ‘I don’t believe in this and neither should you.’ And he walked away and I said, ‘so let’s talk about it.’ And in the middle of the grocery store, we had an entire conversation that lasted about 10 to 15 minutes. And at the end, he understood pretty much a little bit more about the COVID vaccine and why it’s not harming him, but it’s helping him.”

And now that there is a newly updated COVID-19 vaccine, she’s gearing up to start those kinds of conversations all over again.

The Philadelphia health department has not always worked with community groups on vaccine campaigns, but during the pandemic, it quickly learned how effective they can be.

Jamille Tellez Lieberman, the senior vice president of community engagement, research, and health equity at Esperanza, said this kind of work is what they specialize in, but there are new challenges with the new vaccine.

For instance, she said people broadly understand “vaccines to be a one and done thing that you get done once … and it 100% protects you against whatever disease it was or illness it was developed for,” so outreach workers need to explain why there is now an updated COVID-19 vaccine.