Walkup COVID-19 vaccine appointments begin in Montco

All Montgomery County COVID-19 vaccination sites will now offer walk-up appointments.

These appointments can only be used for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, or the single-shot dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Appointments for the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine can be scheduled through email or phone.

Officials encourage vaccine seekers to bring their IDs and insurance cards to register in person, though those documents are not required.

Appointments can still be made online to speed up the registration process.