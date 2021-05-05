COVID-19 Vaccines Coronavirus Pandemic

Walkup COVID-19 vaccine appointments begin in Montco

Registered nurse Pat DeHorsey vaccinates physician assistant Dana Steinter

Registered nurse Pat DeHorsey vaccinates physician assistant Dana Steinter at the Montgomery County COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Blue Bell, Pa. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

All Montgomery County COVID-19 vaccination sites will now offer walk-up appointments.

These appointments can only be used for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, or the single-shot dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Appointments for the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine can be scheduled through email or phone.

Officials encourage vaccine seekers to bring their IDs and insurance cards to register in person, though those documents are not required.

Appointments can still be made online to speed up the registration process.

Vaccine clinics operated by the Montgomery County Office of Public Health will be open for walk-up appointments on the following schedule this week:

Wednesday, May 5

  • King of Prussia Mall (former J.C. Penney, 2nd level)
    160 North Gulph Road #5000
    King of Prussia, Pa. 19406
    1st and 2nd doses (Pfizer)
    9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Montgomery Mall (former Sears, 2nd level)
    600 Montgomery Mall
    North Wales, Pa. 19454
    2nd doses (Pfizer)
    9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
  • Parkside Shopping Center (between Planet Fitness and Rally House)
    2522 West Moreland Road
    Willow Grove, Pa. 19090
    One-dose (J&J)
    9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
  • Trinity Lutheran Church
    1000 West Main St.
    Lansdale, Pa. 19446
    One-dose (J&J)
    9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
  • Bethel Community Church
    575 North Keim St.
    Pottstown, Pa. 19464
    One-dose (J&J)
    9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
  • St. John’s Episcopal Church
    528 Church St.
    Norristown, Pa. 19401
    One-dose (J&J)
    11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday, May 6

  • King of Prussia Mall (former JC Penney, 2nd level)
    160 North Gulph Road #5000
    King of Prussia, Pa. 19406
    1st and 2nd doses (Pfizer)
    11:30 a.m. – 6:15 p.m.
  • Montgomery Mall (former Sears, 2nd level)
    600 Montgomery Mall
    North Wales, Pa. 19454
    2nd doses (Pfizer)
    9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
  • Parkside Shopping Center (between Planet Fitness and Rally House)
    2522 West Moreland Road
    Willow Grove, Pa. 19090
    1st and 2nd doses (Pfizer)
    11:30 a.m. – 6:15 p.m.
  • Trinity Lutheran Church
    1000 West Main St.
    Lansdale, PAa. 19446
    1st and 2nd doses (Pfizer)
    11:30 a.m. – 6:15 p.m.
  • Bethel Community Church
    575 North Keim St.
    Pottstown, Pa. 19464
    2nd doses (Pfizer)
    11:30 a.m. – 6:15 p.m.
  • St. John’s Episcopal Church
    528 Church St.
    Norristown, Pa. 19401
    One-dose (J&J)
    11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday, May 7

  • King of Prussia Mall (former JC Penney, 2nd level)
    160 North Gulph Road #5000
    King of Prussia, Pa. 19406
    1st and 2nd doses (Pfizer)
    9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
  • Montgomery Mall (former Sears, 2nd level)
    600 Montgomery Mall
    North Wales, Pa. 19454
    2nd doses (Pfizer)
    9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
  • Parkside Shopping Center (between Planet Fitness and Rally House)
    2522 West Moreland Road
    Willow Grove, Pa. 19090
    1st and 2nd doses (Pfizer)
    9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
  • Trinity Lutheran Church
    1000 West Main St.
    Lansdale, Pa. 19446
    1st and 2nd doses (Pfizer)
    9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
  • Bethel Community Church
    575 North Keim St.
    Pottstown, Pa. 19464
    2nd doses (Pfizer)
    9 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.
  • St. John’s Episcopal Church
    528 Church St.
    Norristown, Pa. 19401
    One-dose (J&J)
    11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 8

  • Bethel Community Church of Pottstown
    575 North Keim St.
    Pottstown, Pa. 19464
    2nd dose (Pfizer)
    9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Bethlehem Baptist Church
    712 Penllyn Pike
    Spring House, Pa. 19477
    One-dose (J&J)
    9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

A full list of clinic locations and a weekly schedule can be found online or residents can call the Montgomery County COVID-19 hotline at 833-875-3967.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available for everyone age 16 and over. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Transportation to Montgomery County vaccine clinics is available at no cost to the rider, and can be arranged by calling the following numbers:

For general COVID-19 questions, residents can email covid19@montcopa.org or call the Montgomery County COVID-19 hotline at 833-875-3967. The hotline is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

