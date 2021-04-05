Which places will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine? And should they?

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

This is one of a series of articles in which reporters from WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk answer questions about vaccines and COVID-19.

People have been getting the COVID-19 vaccine for a few months now. And some states, countries, even entertainment venues are letting those among us who have been vaccinated move about more freely — as long as they can prove they have gotten their full doses.

Which places will require such proof? And should they? Here’s what we know so far.

Will I need a vaccine to travel?

The United States will not require people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the country, regardless of whether they are visitors or U.S. residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC adds that people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to get tested before leaving the U.S. (unless they go somewhere that requires it), nor do they need to self-quarantine after returning, but should still have a negative test before boarding. They can also travel domestically without needing to get tested or self-quarantine.

The Biden administration will not issue a federal vaccine mandate, as announced in a press briefing on March 29. Instead, it will leave that up to the private sector.

For example: American Queen Steamboat Co. will require all crew and guests to be vaccinated, starting July 1. Crystal Cruises also will not accept any unvaccinated passengers, no matter their age.

Those cruise line policies are not universal, however.

“I think everybody acknowledges that [vaccines] will become more common, and the safety levels in society and … tourism and travel will become safer,” said Brian Salerno, senior vice president of maritime policy for the Cruise Lines International Association.

“But we are a global organization, and we have companies that operate all around the world, and the vaccine distribution is not evenly distributed. It’s spotty in different locations around the world — some populations have greater access than others,” Salerno said. ”From a cruise line perspective, we have not established a policy on vaccinations for individual cruise lines. For us to develop a global policy, it has to be something that will be applicable in all those locations that we operate.”

He added that his association must consider crews who live in countries that don’t have widespread availability of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Our crews typically come from dozens of different countries, and many of them are developing countries. So … access to the vaccines in their home countries is very uneven. So, if they were to come to the U.S. or to Europe, getting them access to the vaccines in those locations is also something that has to be factored in,” Salerno said.

“It may take a little bit of time before access is normalized, but it is something we’re watching very closely. Trust me, we’re very interested in how vaccines can add to the types of health protocols that we’ve already put in place, because it just offers that much more protection. But in the meantime, those health protocols are working.”

Some cruise lines already are operating in Europe, and they’re using safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, such as mask-wearing, physical distancing, and sanitization.

China, Japan, and the European Union are working on vaccine credentials that would make it easier for people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to travel. In the coming days, vaccinated travelers, or those previously infected with the virus, will be exempt from travel restrictions in Iceland. Belize, Ecuador, Georgia, Guatemala, Slovenia, and Estonia also will open their borders to vaccinated travelers.

Several companies, like IBM, are developing vaccine credentials — or what some call “vaccine passports” — for travelers to easily prove their vaccine status.

The phrase “vaccine passport” is not a good one, though, said Dakota Gruener, executive director of ID2020, a group that works with companies, including Microsoft, Mastercard, and Accenture, on ethical forms of digital identity. She said that’s because it implies that proof of vaccination is the sole indicator of health, and does not leave room for alternatives, like a recent negative COVID-19 test. Gruener added that unlike vaccine credentials, traditional passports cost money and can only be issued by governments.

Perry Flint, a spokesperson for the International Air Transport Association, said airlines don’t mandate vaccines. But they must abide by government-ordered vaccination requirements. Airlines can be fined if they don’t ensure that their passengers are legal to travel, and comply with border entry requirements. More than 100 countries currently require a negative COVID-19 test as a condition of entry.

Flint said if there are airline-imposed vaccination requirements, they will likely only occur in countries with strict vaccination requirements. The IATA does not support mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, however.

“The policy would risk discriminating against markets where the vaccine may take longer to become widely available. Also, as a principle, if a country doesn’t have its own vaccine requirement for its own population, travelers shouldn’t be subject to stricter conditions than the measures being applied to the residents,” Flint said.

“And then also, obviously, there’s going to be some individuals who are not able to get vaccinated, whether for medical reasons or because they’re unwilling to, whether it’s ethical or other concerns. And this would lock them out of international travel If you had a mandatory requirement for the country.”

But because some countries do have vaccination policies, the IATA is designing an app to make the process easier.

Mandates for other vaccines — such as the yellow fever vaccine — are already in place in certain countries. Passengers use a paper process to show proof of vaccination, and it works, Flint said. But he argued that it’s not scalable.

“We really don’t think, and we’re already seeing that, that you can go to a system in which travelers are expected to carry with them paper documents with no alternative … And these are going to be inspected before you board the airplane, when you get off the airplane, and into the country. We already are seeing, and this is with the traffic down about 85%, very long lines at some international airports because of all the inspections of paper documents,” Flint said.

He added that most people already are comfortable using digital boarding passes and airport kiosks.

IATA’s app would provide information about entry requirements and a registry of testing and vaccination centers. COVID test results or a vaccine certificate would be sent to the user’s mobile device. For privacy reasons, there would be no central database of vaccine and test information. The app would also enable the traveler to create a digital passport.

Some things still need to be resolved, however. There is no clear international standard for what might be required on a digital vaccination certificate, Flint said. The World Health Organization is working on it, but it isn’t ready yet.