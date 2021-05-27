Hite says plan to change school start times will ‘evolve’ with community feedback

School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite emphasized at a Thursday press conference that the district’s plan to adjust school start times for the 2021-22 year is a work in progress that will change based on community feedback.

On Monday, the district released a proposed schedule to union leaders that would move some high school start times to an hour or two earlier, some starting at 7 or 7:30 a.m.

Through the week, district staff and parents have voiced concerns about the changes, which would fly in the face of recommendations from health experts. The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said that middle and high schools should start no earlier than 8:30 a.m. to give students more time to sleep.

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers said the timing of the proposal, released just a day before schools were supposed to finalize schedules through individual school committees, is “unacceptable” and “in stark contrast to the school-based process that is in place.”

“Changing schedules by two hours without any input from the school community is nonsensical,” said PFT representative Hillary Linardopoulos, “and will pose extreme hardships on students, staff, and families.”

The school district said the proposal was meant to minimize the amount of time students spend on a school bus, streamline routes, help maintain bus cleaning protocols, and counteract staffing shortages that cropped up during the pandemic.

During Thursday’s press conference, Hite said he originally planned to move high school start times later. He said he was unaware that some high schools had been moved to earlier times instead.

Hite said the district will be responsive to schools’ and community feedback. “We hope to evolve a set of schedules that will work for everyone.”

When prompted about studies showing the negative impact of later start times on teens, he stressed that logistical transportation concerns also are a priority.

“What concerns me is making sure we can transport children and get them to school on time,” said Hite.