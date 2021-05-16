Should teens get vaccinated? These Philly high schoolers say yes, please

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

With the help of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium (BDCC) and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Policy Lab, a new student-led vaccine collective is hoping to combat vaccine hesitancy in young people — one clinic at a time.

“Many [teens] do not have the facts or any of the education … and so, we need to teach them and educate them, so they feel more comfortable in getting the vaccine,” said Andy Nguyen, a junior at Julia R. Masterman High School and a student ambassador with the group.

Philly Teen Vaxx hosted a vaccine clinic Saturday at Deliverance Evangelistic Church in North Philadelphia. Dedicated to the class of 2021, hundreds of people came to the event seeking the life-saving shots.

From pretzels and water ice to a DJ booth and live performances from some of the students, Saturday’s clinic had a very festive atmosphere.

“They had a lot of lost classroom time, a lot of social isolation. So we really just wanted to acknowledge and celebrate them, as well as promote a healthy and safe ending to their year,” CHOP project manager Sophia Collins said.

In between student performances, Dr. Ala Stanford of BDCC spoke to the socially distanced crowd about the excitement she felt as she began vaccinating young people.

“And now it’s your turn, now it’s time for my sons to get vaccinated, and as a parent there’s no greater joy than being able to protect your child,” Stanford said to a crowd of applauding parents and children.

Although they aren’t the ones administering the vaccines, 45 Philly Teen Vaxx “ambassadors” drive the organization’s events. Organized by the School District of Philadelphia, the students came together last month, virtually of course, and began strategizing about how to reach their peers.