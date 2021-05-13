What parents and kids need to know about getting the Pfizer vaccine

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now both approved use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 and up.

What does that mean for tweens and teens in the Philadelphia area? Here’s what parents and kids need to know.

What did the Pfizer clinical trials of 12 to 15 year olds find?

During the clinical trials, about 1,200 children received a placebo, while another 1,200 children received an active vaccine. None of the children who received an active vaccine contracted COVID-19, meaning they were 100% protected from infection.

How does the Pfizer vaccine work?

It triggers the body’s immune response to make the protective proteins against the vulnerable part of the coronavirus molecule, the spike protein. Rather than giving a patient a whole particle of virus to make that antibody, this vaccine allows them to make that antibody by receiving MrNA — a “recipe” for how the body can make its own version of the spike protein — long enough to trigger an immune response, and then the MrNA leaves the system.

Is the vaccine safe for children?

Vaccine hesitancy among many adults is a concern throughout the U.S. More than 40% of parents of adolescents said they would not get their children vaccinated or would do so only if required by a school, according to a recent survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

But Susan Coffin, a physician in the division of infectious diseases at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said the vaccine is proven to be safe for adults and children ages 12 and up.

This vaccine technology has been under development for 20 years and has supported the creation of vaccines that have been used for a number of years, like those for Hepatitis B and HPV.

“This has both short- and long-term safety in those adults who received it. We know people as young as 18 year olds have done very well with this vaccine over the course of many months, and we have great data from this trial saying the same is true in younger age groups,” Coffin said.