Most children fully recover from a COVID-19 infection with few or no medical complications.

But about 9,333 kids and teens across the U.S. have developed multisystem inflammatory syndrome — MIS-C for short — during the pandemic. It’s a rare, but serious condition that occurs several weeks after a COVID-19 infection.

Dr. Matthew Elias, a pediatric cardiologist at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said kids will come into the hospital with fever, gastrointestinal symptoms, and rashes. In some cases, the condition can be life threatening and cause heart problems and organ failure.

“MIS-C involves an abnormal immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 infection,” Elias said. “Would the vaccine then lead to a severe inflammatory response, would it lead to the recurrence of MIS-C, would it lead to myocarditis after the vaccine?”