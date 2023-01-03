Penn’s new living organ donor center aims to close gaps in transplant access

Molly Gray’s Facebook scrolling one night unexpectedly took a lifesaving turn when she saw a post by a friend who was in search of a living kidney donor.

“I had no idea that he was in kidney failure,” Gray said. “He is this great big guy, jovial, never complains, always smiling. I did not know he was ill whatsoever.”

Gray, 51, of Yardley, Pennsylvania, and Dan Napoleon, 51, of Trenton, New Jersey, became acquainted through sports. Their sons play together on a travel soccer team and the families have grown closer over five or so years.

“I thought to myself, I can’t imagine what he’s going through,” Gray said. “He was doing dialysis three days a week, and I thought he might get to the point where he’s going to be too ill to see his sons play their sports. And I honestly could not think of a reason why I should not donate a kidney.”

It took completing a referral process, lots of paperwork, extensive medical evaluation, testing and counseling before Gray went under the knife on March 30, 2022, to donate one of her kidneys to her friend.

The procedure, performed through Penn Medicine’s Penn Transplant Institute, was conducted in a paired exchange. Gray’s kidney was matched with a 40-something in New Jersey. This ensured that Napoleon got an immediate kidney transplant from someone who was a medical match to him.

There are about 105,000 people in the U.S. on wait lists for organ transplants. And a majority of those hoping for their match need a kidney. More than half of kidney transplants come from dying or deceased donors, but kidneys that come from healthy, living donors usually last longer for the recipient.

Still, only about 20% to 30% of kidney transplants are done with living donors, and there are significant racial disparities. In 2022, about one third of white kidney transplant recipients received a living donation, compared to only 10% of Black kidney transplant recipients, according to data from the United Network for Organ Sharing.

The statistics make Napoleon’s transplant doubly rare — he is among a minute percentage of Black men who ever receive a living kidney donation.