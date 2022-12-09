Pennsylvania health leaders say this model of care is crucial in expanding access to health services and improving health equity in communities, especially among underserved youth. State Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Denise Johnson said she’d like to see a center in every school, to the benefit of even more students.

“[They don’t] have to worry about parents taking time off of work or getting transportation or having a [primary] doctor,” Johnson said during a visit Thursday to Building 21, “and really having someone with credible health information where they can ask detailed questions and make sure that they’re getting the right answers.”

Only a small percentage of all schools in the state have these health centers. Johnson said while research shows clear benefits, schools may face barriers in funding and staffing a site. She added that there needs to be a demand among students, too.

“All of those have to come together to make a successful clinic,” Johnson said.

The state legislature awarded more than $2.8 million this year to expand behavioral health services at school-based health centers.

The Pennsylvania School-Based Health Alliance supports about 33 centers across the state, including the center at Building 21, which fully opened at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.