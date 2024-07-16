Free period products coming to some Pa. schools thanks to $3M budget commitment

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania lawmakers have signed off on a $3 million grant program to bring free menstrual products to students, but details such as how schools can apply for the money and which districts will be eligible still need to be worked out.

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro approved the program as part of this year’s $47.6 billion state budget. It puts the state Department of Health, in consultation with the Department of Education, in charge of awarding grants to entities including school districts and charter schools.

Casey Smith, a spokesperson for the state Department of Education, said the agencies will “establish guidelines to drive out funding to schools in the coming weeks.”

“The Shapiro Administration is committed to the health, wellness, and safety of students across the Commonwealth, and this investment will enable schools to help close a gap in women’s health care that too often hurts low-income girls and young women of color,” Smith said.

Advocates for people with periods argue the allocation is not enough to provide all menstruating students with the supplies they need, but say it’s a start.

“We all know that menstrual products are extremely expensive,” said Lynette Medley, co-chief executive officer and founder of the SPOT Period, a “menstrual hub” that serves Philadelphia. “It’s going to be stretched to the limit.”

At least 12 other states and the District of Columbia have passed laws to provide free menstrual products in schools, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Advocates have sought to secure state money for free menstrual products for years, Medley said, and this new budget appropriation represents the first victory on the issue.