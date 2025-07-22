From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A lawsuit filed in federal court on behalf of the University of Pennsylvania and its health system alleges that 20 years of skyrocketing prices on drugs that treat diabetes, like insulin, can be blamed on price-fixing by the top U.S. drugmakers and Pharmacy Benefit Managers.

The pharmaceutical companies named as defendants in the lawsuit, filed July 11, are Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi. They are accused in court papers of colluding with pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, including CVS Caremark, Express Scripts and OptumRX, to inflate prices over the years.

PBMs are intermediaries between drugmakers, insurers and pharmacies. The lawsuit alleges that they have misused this relationship in a complex scheme to keep prices high by colluding with the manufacturers.

Contacted by WHYY News, officials from Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, CVS CareMark and OptumRX all denied the charges.

Express Scripts did not respond to WHYY in time for publication.

A spokesperson for Penn said that it does not comment on litigation and would not make attorneys available.

The Penn lawsuit is one of many similar ones across the country.

Benjamin Widlanski, a partner in the firm of Kozyak Tropin and Throckmorton, represents the city of Philadelphia in similar allegations against the drugmakers and PMBs. It is among more than 400 lawsuits that have been consolidated before Judge Brian Martinotti in U.S. District Court of New Jersey in Newark.

They include states, cities, businesses, unions, universities and pension funds, Widlanski said.

“Over the last few decades, the PBMs have created a system that the manufacturers have actively participated in that has allowed them — both the PBMs and the manufacturers — to charge a lot more for insulin than they otherwise could,” Widlanski said. “The people who are paying for that insulin,whether that is uninsured individuals, whether that is insurance companies or self- funded plans who pay out of pocket for the insulin, they are being charged more than they should as a result of this scheme.”

According to Penn’s complaint, insulin costs manufacturers about $2 per dose to produce but reached levels between $300 and $700 per dose in the 1990s.

Court papers cite a U.S. Senate Finance Committee investigation that revealed that manufacturers’ price increases sometimes mirrored one another in days or even hours.

The complaint alleges PBMs “wield enormous control over drug prices and purchasing behavior.”