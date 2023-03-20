A Brewerytown school is now home to the city’s first on-site pediatric dental clinic in the school

Funded by Temple and United Concordia Dental, the clinic fills a need for low-income, predominantly African-American families who have had difficulty accessing quality pediatric dental services for a number of reasons, including cost, geographic location of the care, and hours of operation.

Few neighborhood dental practices exist in the area surrounding the Kelley school, and most cannot afford to accept the low reimbursement fees of Medicaid — which is a crucial source of health care insurance for low-income families, many of them African American.

“The way Medicaid fees are structured cannot sustain a practice,” says Amid Ismail, dean of Temple’s dental school. “If I am a private practitioner, and I want to open in North Philadelphia, my practice would not be able to survive to pay my costs of operation or my staff salaries.”

This is why, he noted, many dental offices are concentrated in regions that are economically wealthier, like Center City and some suburbs, where their operations can thrive. But these offices are difficult to access for families in North Philadelphia whose work schedules, children’s school hours, and transportation can be inflexible or unpredictable

As a result, “The care in North Philadelphia is significantly reduced, to the disadvantage of [both] the population and to the providers who want to provide them care,” Ismail said.

Ismail believes that lending Temple’s resources to a neighborhood like Brewerytown is one way to close the dental care gap, because the university is able to accept multiple payment structures that accommodate a neighborhood’s specific demographics.

“The population of Center City should not be different from North Philadelphia in terms of the payment for care,” said Ismail, who hopes that the program launched at Kelley can be modeled nationally.