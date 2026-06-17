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SEPTA and the union representing its police force have reached a tentative contract deal to avoid a work stoppage during a summer packed with events.

Transit police officers with the Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109 have been working without a contract since March 31. Union members will now vote to ratify the contract. Once approved, it will move on to SEPTA’s board for adoption.

In a joint statement with the transit agency, FOTP Lodge 109 President Omari Bervine thanked contract negotiators and SEPTA CEO Scott Sauer for getting a deal done.

“We have been committed to negotiating in good faith to reach an agreement that is fair to the hardworking men and women of the SEPTA Transit Police Department,” Bervine said.