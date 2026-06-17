SEPTA, transit police reach tentative deal on new contract to avoid strike during World Cup
Transit police officers have been working without a contract since March 31. Members of FOTP Lodge 109 will vote to ratify the contract.
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SEPTA and the union representing its police force have reached a tentative contract deal to avoid a work stoppage during a summer packed with events.
Transit police officers with the Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109 have been working without a contract since March 31. Union members will now vote to ratify the contract. Once approved, it will move on to SEPTA’s board for adoption.
In a joint statement with the transit agency, FOTP Lodge 109 President Omari Bervine thanked contract negotiators and SEPTA CEO Scott Sauer for getting a deal done.
“We have been committed to negotiating in good faith to reach an agreement that is fair to the hardworking men and women of the SEPTA Transit Police Department,” Bervine said.
The deal comes months after SEPTA reported a significant drop in crime across its network, including a 42% drop on the Market-Frankford Line during the first quarter of 2026. SEPTA’s police force is also at its highest staffing levels in more than a decade, having sworn in 232 officers in the first quarter.
“The safety and security of our riders and employees is SEPTA’s top priority, and that starts with the hard work of our Transit Police officers,” Sauer said in the statement. “We are pleased to have a tentative agreement that is fair to our current officers, and will continue to make a career with the SEPTA Transit Police attractive to new recruits.”
In 2023, the two parties reached a deal to end a three-day strike after tense contract negotiations.
Editor’s note: WHYY News reached out to FOTP Lodge 109 for more details on the proposed contract and is awaiting a response.
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