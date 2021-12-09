SEPTA police officers will work overtime this holiday season in an effort to stem a spike in crime on transit and in stations.

SEPTA police chief Thomas Nestel said officers will work 10-hour days instead of the usual eight hour shifts from Dec. 9 until the end of the month. Officers will receive overtime pay for the extra hours.

The holiday season is typically a time when SEPTA sees an increase in traffic and crime, but with crime rates already on the rise this year, Nestel said the agency was taking a proactive approach to managing public safety.

“I’m concerned that that spike may be maybe more than it would be in the past years so we want to try to do something to prevent that from occurring,” he said.