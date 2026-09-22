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SEPTA unveiled plans for transit system upgrades and improvements called Accelerate on Tuesday morning. But officials at the announcement would not put a price tag on the effort to create what they call a “best-in-class vision for a Greater Philadelphia region.”

The plan is a blueprint for what SEPTA could look like in the future if the transit authority got more reliable funding.

“After years of chronic underfunding, the moment to choose acceleration over managed decline is now,” said Kenneth Lawrence, SEPTA board chair. “We recognize that if greater investment is the key to our future success, then SEPTA must demonstrate that we are worthy investment partners.”

The blueprint has three main goals:

Increase the number of people served by frequent transit within a quarter mile of their home from 900,000 covered by the system today to more than 2 million people.

Connect nearly half of the region’s job with frequent transit, up from the current level of 25%.

Make all stations accessible, up from about 60% currently.

To make that happen, improvements would increase the frequency of trains on Regional Rail lines to every 15 minutes, which would match those on the Broad Street Line, now known as the “B,” and the Market Frankford El, now known as the “L.”

That would require more equipment to be purchased and more people hired to run the service. New equipment and employees would be costly for SEPTA, which has already struggled to secure adequate funding to keep trains and buses running.