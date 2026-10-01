Last week, New Jersey Superior Court Judge Thomas Booth denied EMR’s request to dismiss the state’s suit. Prior to the hearing, the state and EMR had submitted several joint letters to the judge asking him for more time “to discuss potential resolution of this matter.” In a letter filed in early September, EMR’s lawyers wrote that the parties “have been meeting and conferring in an effort to discuss a potential resolution of this matter, and those discussions are ongoing.”

During Wednesday’s meeting, some public commenters questioned the relief the state is seeking through its suit.

After the latest fire at EMR’s shredder in May, the company took steps meant to improve fire safety that resemble many of the remedies the state is seeking.

In the wake of the May fire, EMR hired a consultant to evaluate its operations and make recommendations for improvement. A judge in a separate lawsuit ordered EMR to implement these recommendations in order to reopen after the city of Camden suspended the company’s junkyard license.

Among these recommendations was for EMR employees to begin using handheld heat detection cameras to screen incoming material. The company has also said that heat-detecting cameras guide the automated fire suppression system it installed this spring under a 2025 agreement with the city reached after a four-alarm fire that year.

A bill signed by New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill this summer limits the height of material piles at scrap metal facilities in the state to 20 feet. During a visit in September, WHYY News observed that material piles at EMR’s shredder site were lower than they had been during a prior visit in May and saw signs posted near the material piles indicating the height limit of 20 feet.

“How are those things that they’re already doing different from what the outcomes are that you’re seeking in the lawsuit?” Kristen Schrum, a resident of Waterfront South who has evacuated her home three times due to fires at EMR’s nearby facilities, asked state officials Wednesday.

Paul Stofa, deputy director of the environmental and clean energy practice group with the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, declined to answer Schrum’s question.

“I can’t comment on that,” he said. “That would be speculating as to the future.”

In a statement, spokesperson Allison Inserro said that under the state constitution, the attorney general’s office does not represent individual plaintiffs like a private attorney would. She said that in a public nuisance lawsuit, the state can only seek abatement of the nuisance and is “not legally able” to pursue personal injury compensation for the residents.

“Nevertheless, the State remains committed to understanding the full impacts on the community and helping them overcome the challenges inherent with those impacts,” she said.

Several Camden residents filed what they hope will become a class-action lawsuit against EMR in May, seeking compensation for what they claim are “noxious emissions” and other impacts from EMR’s Camden facilities.