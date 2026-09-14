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SEPTA is getting an $80 million federal grant to make ADA accessibility improvements on three trolley stations.

“The reconstruction of the 22nd Street, 33rd Street and 36th Street trolley stations, making them fully accessible for our riders,” said SEPTA’s Andrew Busch. “We were able to get this through the federal All Stations Accessibility Program.”

The stations were built in 1955 and are currently only accessible via stairs. That prevents individuals with disabilities who require the use of a mobility device, families with strollers, or anyone who is physically unable to use stairs from traveling to and from the destinations.

The Federal Transit Administration’s All Stations Accessibility Program will provide $233 million for eight projects in five states.