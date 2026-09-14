SEPTA gets $80 million federal grant to make ADA upgrades at trolley stations
The money will also pay for other upgrades and improvements at stations on SEPTA’s trolley lines.
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SEPTA is getting an $80 million federal grant to make ADA accessibility improvements on three trolley stations.
“The reconstruction of the 22nd Street, 33rd Street and 36th Street trolley stations, making them fully accessible for our riders,” said SEPTA’s Andrew Busch. “We were able to get this through the federal All Stations Accessibility Program.”
The stations were built in 1955 and are currently only accessible via stairs. That prevents individuals with disabilities who require the use of a mobility device, families with strollers, or anyone who is physically unable to use stairs from traveling to and from the destinations.
The Federal Transit Administration’s All Stations Accessibility Program will provide $233 million for eight projects in five states.
Busch said that, in addition to the elevators, the facilities will be completely overhauled.
“New tile work, new paint, full facelifts for these facilities which haven’t been overhauled in decades. So it’s a complete station overhaul, but featuring those ADA upgrades,” he said.
The upgrades will be completed in two to three years. That timetable should coincide with the arrival of accessible trolleys that will make it easier for all riders to board vehicles. Those new vehicles are scheduled to arrive in 2029.
In addition to the three stations getting upgrades, SEPTA is already working on other trolley stops to make the complete route accessible to all. The transit agency has also been upgrading stops on the B, formerly known as the Broad Street Line, and the L, or the Market-Frankford Line.
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