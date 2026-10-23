Vineland residents plan to sue data center over unpermitted natural gas engines

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Some residents in Vineland, New Jersey, plan to sue a controversial data center for allegedly violating the federal Clean Air Act.

The 300-megawatt data center is being developed by DataOne for the Nebius Group to support infrastructure for artificial intelligence as part of a $17 billion deal with Microsoft.

The notice of intent to sue comes a month after New Jersey regulators fined DataOne more than $1 million for operating 62 natural gas-powered generators without a permit.

The grassroots group Sustain SJ and environmental organization EarthJustice accuse the data center of failing to obtain proper air permits required under federal law.

They claim the facility’s generators and equipment have the potential to release toxic pollutants at levels above federal limits, and allege the data center isn’t operating the necessary technology to prevent air emissions.

“Data centers like DataOne have real adverse impacts on the community,” said Matt Williams, of Sustain SJ. “Since construction began, the process has lacked transparency, leaving many community members sidelined, our voices disregarded and decisions seemingly made without any regard for the law. They should be held accountable.”

Thermal drone images of the facility using natural gas power-generating equipment were first published by the media outlet Floodlight.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection told WHYY News in August that DataOne does not have a permit for power generators, nor had they submitted an application for a permit.