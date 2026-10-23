Van Drew and Mullock exchange ideas and jabs at 2nd District debate
U.S. Rep. Van Drew is seeking his fifth term in the seat as he faces off against Zack Mullock in the 2026 midterm elections.
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For an hour, Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew and his Democratic challenger Zack Mullock debated over several topics including the war with Iran, tariffs and immigration as they vie for the U.S. House seat covering New Jersey’s 2nd District.
The debate, hosted by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University, took place Thursday at the Campus Center Theater without an audience, at the request of the Van Drew campaign over concerns about potential audience violence.
Van Drew claimed that a fistfight happened in the parking lot in 2022, the last time an audience attended a debate sponsored by the university. WHYY News could not verify Van Drew’s account from that time. Stockton University officials could not be reached for comment.
Constituents submitted questions ahead of the forum, which was livestreamed.
The two candidates exchanged personal attacks amid sharp disagreements on policies of national significance to voters of the district, which includes all of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties, along with parts of Gloucester and Ocean counties.
While Mullock said Van Drew was loyal to “Daddy Trump,” tying the incumbent to President Donald Trump, Van Drew called Mullock “Mr. Pinocchio.”
At one point, Van Drew apologized for the event for being “cranky.”
After the debate, the congressman said he enjoys debating, but said of Mullock that people “didn’t hear somebody that was truthfully debating the issues, philosophy, ideas.”
“I enjoy an intellectual debate of ideas, but [Mullock] literally had just rehearsed talking points and saying things that are just not true,” Van Drew said.
Mullock, who is mayor of Cape May, said Van Drew’s responses were reflective of his policy, adding that he has seen how people have struggled in a district that includes the poorest counties in New Jersey.
“You can’t see that and not be filled with compassion, but also, yeah, a little bit of anger,” Mullock said. “You want to make sure that you have a representative who’s truly representing the people. And frankly, I don’t think that’s what’s happening right now.”
Affordability and cost of living
Mullock said to make life more affordable in South Jersey, cuts in Medicaid and tariffs ordered by the Trump administration need to be reversed. He also called for an end to the war in Iran, which Mullock called “a war of stupidity.”
Van Drew denied accusations from Mullock that he voted to cut Medicaid. The Republican voted for the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which included a 12% cut to Medicaid. Van Drew pledged not to vote to cut Social Security. Mullock said, “I will work my butt off” to protect Social Security.
Energy and offshore wind
Van Drew blamed high energy prices on Democratic policies and said building wind turbines would raise electricity costs and are bad for the environment. He said he supports “all of the above” when it comes to energy sources, including gas and nuclear plants.
Mullock accused Van Drew of flipping on wind energy, pointing out that his opponent has a wind turbine in his back yard and his support for the technology while a state senator. While the Democrat is opposed to offshore wind, Mullock said he is supportive of solar panels and wind “where it is appropriate, where it doesn’t hurt our environment and it doesn’t hurt our commercial fishing industry.”
Van Drew conceded that he did purchase a wind turbine, which he said “completely failed and never produced what it should.”
Immigration and border security
Both agreed on ensuring the border is secure, but parted ways on immigration policy.
Van Drew emphasized “there’s legal immigration and illegal immigration. I love legal immigration.” He is critical of New Jersey’s sanctuary policies and said they contributed to a suspected drunk driving crash that seriously injured a Middle Township police officer. Van Drew’s office said the driver is in the country illegally.
Mullock said he believes in “getting rid of the worst of the worst,” but is critical of the methods that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has implemented in the last year.
“What’s happening right now with masked agents in our streets with no accountability, with no recording devices, is insanity and it’s wrong,” Mullock said, noting when deportations happened under the Obama administration, they were done “with decency and dignity.”
War in Iran
Van Drew defended his votes to not check Trump’s war powers, describing it as a way to not cause turmoil in the Middle East region and to stand by U.S. troops. But he is calling for an end game in the next session of Congress.
“We have to make sure we do it in such a way that we don’t unhinge the Mideast and that we don’t hurt our troops, that we leave in an orderly way that doesn’t cause harm to the region and doesn’t create a really serious situation,” Van Drew said.
Mullock said the war was started without a clear agenda or exit strategy, while questioning how it benefitted South Jersey.
“They said that the nuclear capabilities were obliterated just a few months beforehand and then we went to war again,” Mullock said, before evoking Winston Churchill, the former U.K. prime minister during World World II. “They couldn’t even convince some of our best allies to help us in that war because they all know it’s a war of stupidity.”
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