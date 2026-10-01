Philly could lose nearly 8,000 affordable rentals over the next decade. Here’s why

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A new study shows that Pennsylvania could lose more than 43,000 affordable rental units in the coming decade — a looming problem researchers say would exacerbate the state’s ongoing housing crisis.

All of these rentals receive some form of federal support. This includes apartments built with Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, the country’s main mechanism for affordable housing production, as well as deeply affordable units in properties receiving rent subsidies from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The total represents about a quarter of the existing federally supported units in the commonwealth, according to a report released this week by the Housing Initiative at Penn and the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.

“These units that are receiving federal support to be affordable are playing a really important part in keeping people housed,” said HIP research associate Cypress Marrs. “If we lose those units … that could actually be quite devastating.”

All but four counties would be impacted, according to researchers, with Philadelphia and Allegheny County, home to Pittsburgh, poised to experience the greatest losses.

Philadelphia, for example, could lose 7,951 federally backed rental units across 135 properties between 2027 and 2036. This could include nearly 1,000 privately held rentals in West and Southwest Philadelphia — if a deal isn’t reached with the portfolio’s owner.

The units were created with Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, which are administered by the Internal Revenue Service. In exchange for the competitive subsidy, the apartments must remain affordable for a set period of time. That period is currently 40 years but was previously 30 or 35, meaning the affordability restrictions on thousands of units will be rolling off in batches in the coming years. That could set up thousands of tenants to be displaced through potential rent increases, conversions to market-rate housing, sale or redevelopment.