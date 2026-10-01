Philly tenants are waging a war against ‘junk’ fees. City Council may help

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Philadelphia City Council is expected to consider legislation that would bar landlords from charging tenants what they consider “junk fees” — required payments that fall outside of the monthly rent.

At a news conference Thursday, renters and elected officials railed against the fees while formally launching the “End Rental Ripoffs” campaign. Standing in front of City Hall, they said tenants rarely benefit from these fees and that they’re largely used to enrich landlords.

The fees are sometimes assessed to help cover trash removal and internet service, as well as to maintain some shared amenities, including swimming pools.

“What we’re actually paying for is the privilege of lining our landlord’s pockets with our hard-earned cash,” said Gavin Bartlett, who rents a studio apartment at The Emerson in West Philadelphia.

For now, it’s unclear when the measure will be introduced, but tenant organizers say it may be part of a legislative package aimed at cutting costs for renters amid an ongoing affordable housing crisis.

The campaign, launched by the Philadelphia chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, also seeks to limit property managers’ use of artificial intelligence for tasks that have typically been handled by humans. In some buildings, the technology is being used to collect rent payments and field maintenance requests.

“It’s hell,” said Larice Hill, a renter at Kings Ferry Square Apartments in South Philadelphia. “Nobody gets your message. Nobody calls you back. Not unless you go to the office between their new hours.”

The new campaign comes as Philadelphia experiences a resurgence of tenant unions. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of unions in the city has grown from about five known associations to upward of 20.