SEPTA, Philly schools investigate assault against students on Broad Street Line
SEPTA police are working with the School District of Philadelphia and the city’s Human Relations Commission to investigate an assault against a group of students on the Broad Street Line. The fight broke out shortly after school on Nov. 17, causing deep concern from parents and officials on student safety.
The school district confirmed to WHYY News that the students who were harmed were from Central High School, adding SEPTA police are leading the investigation to identify the students who initiated the attack.
Cell phone and SEPTA surveillance video captured the altercation, which officials have described as “disturbing.”
What began as a verbal altercation quickly turned violent, as a female student can be seen hitting another girl, who is confirmed to be of Asian descent, and dragging her to the ground.
The student who appeared to initiate the attack was joined by others to repeatedly beat, stomp, and yell at the girl on the ground. Her friends, seated nearby, appear to be shielding themselves from more punches.
One suspect is seen taking off her shoe and using it to beat the girl on the ground several times.
Police have not said what led to the assault. The school district said the student who was attacked was trying to speak up for someone who may have been a victim of bullying.
“For her to be so brave and willing to do what she felt was necessary to defend another student is very honorable,” said Monica Lewis, a spokesperson for the School District of Philadelphia. said. “It’s unfortunate that she was treated in such a way, because she really did something that we expect all of us to do — when you see someone being mistreated or you see someone being harmed, you don’t just stand by. You try to help them.”
The district sent additional support staff to Central to meet with students who may feel nervous about riding public transportation, Lewis said. The school’s principal, Tim McKenna, met with students to address the incident, as well as members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, including Central parents, to hear their concerns and commit to doing whatever is necessary to ensure all students feel safe and protected.
“Students should be able to travel to and from school safely and this is something that we find unacceptable,” Lewis said, adding that the district does not tolerate mistreatment or bullying “towards people of any ethnic group.”
SEPTA says police have been working to confirm the identities of the assailants. It is pursuing next steps to submit arrest warrants.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!