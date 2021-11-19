SEPTA, Philly schools investigate assault against students on Broad Street Line

SEPTA police are working with the School District of Philadelphia and the city’s Human Relations Commission to investigate an assault against a group of students on the Broad Street Line. The fight broke out shortly after school on Nov. 17, causing deep concern from parents and officials on student safety.

The school district confirmed to WHYY News that the students who were harmed were from Central High School, adding SEPTA police are leading the investigation to identify the students who initiated the attack.

Cell phone and SEPTA surveillance video captured the altercation, which officials have described as “disturbing.”

What began as a verbal altercation quickly turned violent, as a female student can be seen hitting another girl, who is confirmed to be of Asian descent, and dragging her to the ground.

The student who appeared to initiate the attack was joined by others to repeatedly beat, stomp, and yell at the girl on the ground. Her friends, seated nearby, appear to be shielding themselves from more punches.

One suspect is seen taking off her shoe and using it to beat the girl on the ground several times.