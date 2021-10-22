The DA said that two people filmed the assault on their phones, and one of those videos was handed in to the police. Stollsteimer also said one of the people who filmed was likely the person who gave an anonymous tip to SEPTA officials.

“There is a narrative out there that people sat on the EL train and watched this transpire and took videos of it for their own gratification. That is simply not true,” said Stollsteimer. “It did not happen.”

SEPTA declined a request for comment. A suspect in the case, Fiston Ngoy, 35, is in custody.

The DA is asking for anyone else who witnessed the incident to step forward.