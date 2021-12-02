Man opens fire on officers near 69th Street Transportation Center in Upper Darby: Police

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

One person is in custody after police say he opened fire on officers near SEPTA’s 69th Street Transportation Center in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

Police said the situation started when they heard gunshots near the 6900 block of Market Street at about 3:50 a.m. Thursday. Officers also saw a man waving a gun.

When SEPTA police confronted the man, he fired on officers, investigators said. Police returned fire.