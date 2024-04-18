This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Uber rolled out a huge security upgrade across 12 cities Thursday, including Philadelphia.

Riders will now be “verified” to make sure they are who they claim to be. Uber said this is in response to security and safety concerns that drivers have.

You could see a blue verification checkmark on your Uber account as of Thursday if you live in one of the 12 cities. Uber’s chief trust and security officer spoke exclusively to our sister station WLS to explain the new rider verification process.

“What that is, is confirmation that we know that a rider in an Uber is who they say they are. The way it works is we take information that we have about riders on Uber name, phone number or credit card, and we cross-check that information with a trusted third-party database,” explained Heather Childs, Chief Trust and Security Officer for Uber.

Uber says most people will automatically get verified without doing a thing. Uber will cross-reference personal information that they already have in your account, no ID required. That completes the verification process for the vast majority of people.

But if, for some reason, that system doesn’t work and you remain “unverified,” Uber says riders would have to upload a government ID license or passport to get verification.

“They just take a photograph of their license in the app and we verify their ID that way,” Childs said.

If you fall into this category and don’t want to upload an ID or don’t have one, you would still be able to ride Uber.

“They’re not barred from the platform in any way,” Childs said. “They just wouldn’t have the blue check mark showing we took the extra step to show they are who they say.”

However, if you are not verified, a driver could decide to not pick you up.

“We’re monitoring this rider verification bag over time to see how it works out,” explained Childs. “We actually think that the rider verification bag will promote equity because now drivers will have confidence in who they’re picking up, maybe in neighborhoods that they wouldn’t normally.”

Childs said this is something that their drivers want.

“They want to know more about people getting in and out of their cars for safety reasons,” she said.