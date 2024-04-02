This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A person has been charged after a dog, rabbit, turtle, and three dozen cats and kittens, including a kitten that was wrapped in duct tape, were found living in squalor at a Chester County home.

According to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, officials were alerted to a maimed kitten while responding to a call about a stray dog in Coatesville last week.

The 1-month-old kitten was found wrapped in duct tape and was missing a front leg that had not been treated.

The cat, who was named Roo, to the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s West Chester Campus to receive emergency treatment.

“The thought of what this tiny kitten has endured is heartbreaking,” said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA’s Chief Executive Officer. “It is truly a miracle she survived this horrific trauma and neglect, and we are committed to providing her with the medical attention and care she needs to heal both physically and emotionally.”

The kitten, who weighed just 1.5 pounds, made it through emergency surgery and remains under medical care in a foster home.