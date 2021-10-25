After a rape on a SEPTA train made national headlines, Toby Fraser felt himself asking a lot of questions.

Fraser manages educational programming for Philadelphia’s Lutheran Settlement House and organizes events for a violence prevention initiative that works with men and people who identify as masculine.

Immediately, he dove into a rabbit hole of media coverage of the sexual assault, all the while watching his phone blow up with texts from horrified coworkers and others he knows from his work.

It felt like “a rollercoaster,” he said.

“I was really horrified, really sad, and pretty angry at those bystanders,” who he initially believed were filming the incident for fun, Fraser recalled.

The Philadelphia man woke up in the middle of the night, stuck on thinking about the work that needed to to get more masculine people off of the sidelines and into action against gender violence, in situations like what happened on the El train.

But last Thursday when Fraser Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said that SEPTA police had embellished a narrative about bystanders’ inaction on the train, Fraser was not surprised.

“It’s really unsurprising to hear that the police would try and play up a narrative of regular people being not just unable to help, but unwilling to help,” said Fraser, who organizes bystander awareness training, and facilitated conversations last year around defunding the police and supporting domestic violence victims.

Fraser said perpetuating the idea that people are unwilling to help, “feeds into this continuous narrative, that is not true, that the only people who can keep us safe from roving gangs of rapists and murderers are the police.”

Following Stollsteimer’s comments disputing the narrative that people had watched the assault and filmed for their own gratification without intervening, many people took to social media to discuss the parallels between the reporting that initially came out and the false reporting that surrounded the 1964 murder of a young womaned named Kitty Genovese in Queens, New York.

“For more than half an hour, 38 respectable, law‐abiding citizens in Queens watched a killer stalk and stab a woman in three separate attacks in Kew Gardens,” the New York Times reported in an unusually salacious story, pinned to the account of a police inspector. The story went viral before the term viral existed and shaped an entire generation of research and cultural conversation.

Fraser said that understanding and cultural narrative can be harmful and that bystanders can and do take action.

Yet how exactly to respond when seeing something that appears to be nonconsensual sexual violence can be complex.

Kelly Erickson trains people in bystander intervention for Hollaback, a national organization that teaches people how to disrupt violence and harassment.

“There are some common reasons why people don’t act,” she said, “and the first being, they just don’t know what to do, and they’re maybe afraid that they’ll make things worse by intervening.”