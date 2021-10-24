SEPTA union authorizes strike if no agreement is made this week

This story originally appeared in 6abc.

SEPTA union workers have wrapped up a meeting where a vote took place to possibly strike.

If a strike does occur, this could impact thousands of people throughout the city, including students who take SEPTA to school.

Following Sunday’s meeting, SEPTA released a statement, saying, “SEPTA and representatives from TWU Local 234 have been engaging in a productive dialogue at the bargaining table. Those discussions will continue this week, and we are hopeful that an agreement can be reached without any service disruptions for riders.”

The union has been at odds with SEPTA over a number of issues as they work to negotiate a contract, which expires at midnight Oct. 31.

If SEPTA workers decide to strike, they likely wouldn’t walk off the job until after the contract expires.

Brown said the union is demanding higher wages and that they want them to be more comparable to the rest of the region.