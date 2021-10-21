Last week a man was charged with raping a woman on a Philadelphia train as passengers stood by – some recording the assault on their phones. Police say no one tried to stop the attack and no riders called 911, raising the question of why these bystanders did nothing to intervene, and why in many situations, witnesses don’t step in. In this hour, we examine the bystander effect, the psychology behind why we fail to act when we see a problematic event, and how to speak up and help others in all kinds of difficult situations – including racial or sexual harassment and physical assault. Our guest is Amherst College professor of psychology CATHERINE SANDERSON, author of Why We Act: Turning Bystanders into Moral Rebels. We’re also joined by DAX VALDES with Hollaback!, an organization which aims to end harassment by training people to intervene.