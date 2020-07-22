Intersecting issues: Supporting domestic violence survivors, defunding police

When people call for defunding the police, what does that mean for survivors of domestic violence?

Activists, educators, students and social workers, from places as close as West Philadelphia and as far as Chicago and Oakland, explored that question during a remote workshop and discussion hosted by Lutheran Settlement House, a community-based nonprofit in Philadelphia.

The Tuesday afternoon event was the third Lutheran Settlement House has hosted on the topic. Initially, it planned just one session in June, but when interest proved strong — registration was capped at 40, with more than 50 on a waitlist for that first virtual gathering — organizers realized they needed to host it again. And again. And again — the third session also sold out, and Lutheran Settlement House staff is planning for the fourth.

Where domestic-violence survivor support intersects with issues of abolishing police departments and prisons isn’t a novel topic, said Liz Coda, a workshop participant and community educator for Philly-based nonprofit Women Against Abuse, “but … it’s gotten so much attention that it’s something people are talking about more frequently.”

Coda said that she’s had several informal conversations with friends and colleagues about similar issues, but that she came to the formal discussion Tuesday with new interest.

“It’s actually something that we as individuals, within our roles at Lutheran Settlement, have been thinking and talking about forever, as long as we’ve known each other and been working together,” said Toby Fraser, one of the training facilitators. “This is a conversation that’s been part of the movement for survivor support since the very beginning.”

The shift, Fraser said, is in prospective participants’ willingness to consider police abolition as a viable option. As protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the movement against police brutality spread across the country this summer, it offered new paths to direct conversations.

Those conversations often start, as Tuesday’s did, with a list.

“When we talk about what domestic violence is, all the different types of violence that exist, we’ll often step back for a moment and say OK, look at this list or this chart … [which] of those things are against the law? If police were called to deal with it, would they actually respond, or respond supportively?” asked Fraser.

“And time and time and time again, in every single training, they’ll say, ‘Oh yeah, most of what is abusive is not actually against the law.’ And [police officers’] job, for better or for worse, is to enforce laws.”

The default response might be to change the laws or expand them, but that hasn’t worked in the past: mandatory arrest laws can escalate intimate partner violence or increase the likelihood of survivors’ arrest, while increased state intervention policies mean that their effectiveness in protecting survivors varies widely. Even mandatory reporting laws can reduce survivors’ ability to seek support.

More police doesn’t necessarily translate to better survivor support either, Fraser’s co-trainer, Richie Schulz, said during Tuesday’s workshop. Police presence can sometimes exacerbate issues of domestic violence, or make a survivor less likely to report again.

Hyejin Shim, a participant from Oakland and the sexual assault program coordinator for the Asian Pacific Institute of Gender-Based Violence, said many of the survivors she’s worked with don’t want any contact with police at all. Undocumented migrants, queer people, Black and other people of color may fear state violence just as much — or even more than — interpersonal harm. Providing support for them may mean providing safety not just from an abuser, but from the governmental system as well.