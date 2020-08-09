Marchers push Drexel, Penn to dissolve private police forces by 2025

Updated: 2:45 p.m.

As protests drawing attention to racist systems enter their third month, calls to defund the private police forces employed by Philadelphia colleges and universities continue.

On Sunday afternoon, roughly 200 demonstrators with a slew of organizations — including Drexel Community for Justice, Penn Community for Justice, Philadelphia Black Radical Collective and Reclaim Philadelphia — gathered for a march demanding Drexel University and the University of Pennsylvania dissolve their private police departments by 2025.

The group marched to Penn police headquarters, chanting, “Who protects us? We protect us!”

The group is headed to Penn police HQ at 40th and Market pic.twitter.com/fRuQkM4xWL — Ximena Conde (@RadioXimena) August 9, 2020

For years, residents living on the blocks surrounding these college campuses have described private police officers who overstep their jurisdiction and racially profile neighbors, while being less accountable to the public than other police forces.

“Sometimes they really mean well,” Tianna Williams, a Philly native and engineering student at Drexel, said of police. “Again, it’s just that recognition of the disparity between treatment of white students and white people that are in this community versus Black and brown people of color.”

Williams, who is also president of Drexel’s Black Action Committee, said on the whole, students of color don’t feel safer with these officers on patrol because “there’s a lot more that they’re doing wrong.”

At 33rd and Market where Drexel and Penn students are calling on those universities to disband their private police forces by 2025 pic.twitter.com/HLdXsgvRql — Ximena Conde (@RadioXimena) August 9, 2020

What’s more, Drexel and Penn police offered city police an assist in West Philly the day the PPD shot rubber bullets and tear-gassed 52nd Street residents.

While the campus police didn’t deploy any of these weapons on residents, they were about a mile away from their patrol area wearing tactical gear, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.