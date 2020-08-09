Marchers push Drexel, Penn to dissolve private police forces by 2025

Sam Rice at March on University City

"Safety does not mean more policing, it means more resources," said Sam Rice. (Ximena Conde/WHYY

Updated: 2:45 p.m.

___

As protests drawing attention to racist systems enter their third month, calls to defund the private police forces employed by Philadelphia colleges and universities continue.

On Sunday afternoon, roughly 200 demonstrators with a slew of organizations — including Drexel Community for Justice, Penn Community for Justice, Philadelphia Black Radical Collective and Reclaim Philadelphia — gathered for a march demanding Drexel University and the University of Pennsylvania dissolve their private police departments by 2025.

The group marched to Penn police headquarters, chanting, “Who protects us? We protect us!”

For years, residents living on the blocks surrounding these college campuses have described private police officers who overstep their jurisdiction and racially profile neighbors, while being less accountable to the public than other police forces.

“Sometimes they really mean well,” Tianna Williams, a Philly native and engineering student at Drexel, said of police. “Again, it’s just that recognition of the disparity between treatment of white students and white people that are in this community versus Black and brown people of color.”

Williams, who is also president of Drexel’s Black Action Committee, said on the whole, students of color don’t feel safer with these officers on patrol because “there’s a lot more that they’re doing wrong.”

What’s more, Drexel and Penn police offered city police an assist in West Philly the day the PPD shot rubber bullets and tear-gassed 52nd Street residents.

While the campus police didn’t deploy any of these weapons on residents, they were about a mile away from their patrol area wearing tactical gear, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Related Content

Fed up students and residents now want the universities to immediately slash their police budgets by half, as well as to invite stakeholders, including residents, to a committee that would come up with the plan to eliminate their private police forces.

Protesters also want the universities to release public safety budget information from the past 20 years, and to disclose any donations made to the Philadelphia Police Department and the Philadelphia Police Foundation.

Finally, protesters want restitution for “the decades of exploitation to Black and Brown communities in Philadelphia,” according to the groups’ Facebook event, in the form of payments in lieu of taxes or PILOTs.

March on University City against private policing
Residents near Philly’s colleges and universities have long complained of racial profiling by campus police, who are less accountable to the public. (Ximena Conde/WHYY)

Nonprofits in Pennsylvania aren’t required to pay property taxes, but through PILOT agreements, they can opt to send money to their city governments.

Residents say making these payments to the Education Equity Fund is how the universities can repair some of the damage.

“We’re really just asking for demilitarization and have those resources and those funds be used toward stuff that’s actually going to help the community,” said Williams.

Spokespeople for Drexel and Penn did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

You may also like

About Ximena Conde

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate