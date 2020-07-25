Protesters continue fight for ‘police free schools’ in Philly

The public fight to redirect $31 million spent on policing Philadelphia School District students continued Saturday. Members and supporters of “police-free schools” met at LOVE Park to demand those millions go to hire additional support staff instead.

“We want to have school nurses and counselors who are trained and gone through college to help children,” said Sanai Browning, an incoming 11th grader at Science Leadership Academy Beeber and a member of the Philadelphia Student Union. “Police have not been trained to do that.”

Browning said like many of her peers, she had a traumatizing encounter with police outside of school at a young age. She was getting pizza with a white friend and an officer stopped them.

“[He] said I shouldn’t be hanging around with my white friend because I would be mind tricking her into being a drug addict,” recalled Browning, who was 12 at the time, saying the incident has stayed with her.

Browning and others said they feel constant police scrutiny in their neighborhoods and on SEPTA. They think bringing policing into schools only chips away their sense of safety in what’s supposed to be a learning environment.

Protesters marched from the park to school district headquarters near Broad and Hamilton streets, making a stop at Philadelphia Family Court in between.