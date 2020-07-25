Protesters continue fight for ‘police free schools’ in Philly
The public fight to redirect $31 million spent on policing Philadelphia School District students continued Saturday. Members and supporters of “police-free schools” met at LOVE Park to demand those millions go to hire additional support staff instead.
“We want to have school nurses and counselors who are trained and gone through college to help children,” said Sanai Browning, an incoming 11th grader at Science Leadership Academy Beeber and a member of the Philadelphia Student Union. “Police have not been trained to do that.”
Browning said like many of her peers, she had a traumatizing encounter with police outside of school at a young age. She was getting pizza with a white friend and an officer stopped them.
“[He] said I shouldn’t be hanging around with my white friend because I would be mind tricking her into being a drug addict,” recalled Browning, who was 12 at the time, saying the incident has stayed with her.
Browning and others said they feel constant police scrutiny in their neighborhoods and on SEPTA. They think bringing policing into schools only chips away their sense of safety in what’s supposed to be a learning environment.
Protesters marched from the park to school district headquarters near Broad and Hamilton streets, making a stop at Philadelphia Family Court in between.
The march, put together by the Philadelphia Student Union, comes as calls to rid the district of its current 350-member unarmed security force – separate from the 100 police officers trained to respond to school calls — have gained visibility during the ongoing protests in the city calling for police reform.
About 200 ppl headed to school district HQ pic.twitter.com/zaRhW94iQQ
— Ximena Conde (@RadioXimena) July 25, 2020
Students have used virtual town halls and protests to describe how the current system of securing schools makes them feel criminalized and teaches them to fear those who are supposed to protect them.
Retired Deputy Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel currently leads school security efforts in the district. Though he’s been a vocal opponent of arresting students for minor offenses and an advocate of using diversion services whenever possible, he has said a need for security remains.
Still, Bethel said changes are coming. Security members are getting new “softer” uniforms this school year, they’ll be called “school safety officers,” and undergo training.
For Qawyyah Powers, another incoming junior at Beeber, the small reforms and training are not enough.
Nurses and counselors have “years and years of their life spent on something that they want to do,” Powers said. The way she sees it, a week or months-long training won’t change the problem.
