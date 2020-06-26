Personnel will now be called “school safety officers,” not school police, and Bethel promised that they will not engage in confrontational and demeaning behavior towards students that some speakers have described. He said their uniforms will change to have a “softer look,” although he said that not all officers will have the new uniforms at the beginning of the school year.

Philadelphia’s school police have never been armed, but they do carry handcuffs. City police do not patrol Philadelphia schools, which is the case in some other cities where the #policefreeschools movement has had success. A legal agreement required under state law details the conditions under which city police can be called to schools.

Bethel is nationally known for his work on transforming how police interact with young people and while still on the city force created a diversion program for minor offenses, in partnership with the District Attorney’s office and the Department of Human Services, that has dramatically reduced the number of school-based arrests.

Bethel, whose title is special adviser on school safety, said his personnel serve as valuable members of the school community, and that it is impractical and unwise to ditch school security entirely. Many do come from the neighborhood in which they work, many are Black, many are female, and only a few are retired city police officers, he said – a change from the past. Many transitioned to the job from other jobs in the District, including food service and positions dealing with climate and culture, he said.

Amid calls that the very presence of police in schools serving mostly Black and brown children is an example of racism, the board announced that it was embarking on a “goals and guardrails” re-evaluation of its mission and purpose. One major guardrail is an effort is to “dismantle racist practices” in the District.

On the police issue, board members suggested that they wanted to see if Bethel could really pull off his ambitious plans to transform school culture and the role of the school safety officers before looking at any substantial reallocation of resources.

“Clearly meaningful change takes time,” said board member Julia Danzy. “I have seen some good school resource officers, I’ve also seen some bad ones. We need to be more assertive in getting those out. Mr. Bethel’s program carries for me the opportunity for change.” Danzy also said she would like to see a further name change that drops the word “officer.”

The board’s newest member, Ameen Akbar, said the District needs to “re-imagine discipline structures.” He works in youth development and has been a staff member at YouthBuild Charter, a second-chance program for students who have not succeeded in other schools. They spend a year learning construction skills and earning a diploma.

Many of the students who wound up there were the victims of a “zero-tolerance” discipline approach, Akbar said, which is no longer the District standard. He said he saw firsthand that the District’s discipline policies stifled student potential; some of his former students have gone on to work in the schools in jobs ranging from bus aide to teacher.

Akbar noted that truly building a “climate of school safety physically, emotionally, and culturally” is multi-faceted and “daunting” work.

While many speakers echoed the call for police-free schools, several spoke in support of keeping them.

“We don’t just respond to crimes and detain children,” said TC Caldwell, who said he has been a school police officer since 2005 and has worked for the District since 1999. “We are mentors, coaches, nurturers, relatives of students and neighbors, and proud products of the Philadelphia school system.”

Catherine Blunt, a former principal in the District, said she has not seen “any evidence of Black children being afraid of school police officers,” calling school security “essential” in many neighborhoods in the city.

“They are not our enemies, they are friends of students, protectors, confidantes, and sometimes saviors,” she said. “They are part of school families.”

Connie Carnivale, principal of H.A. Brown Elementary in Kensington, described how her officer is instrumental in helping her deal with homeless people and prostitutes who she said may be at the school’s doorstep in the early morning and reminding them they have to leave before the children arrive.

The officers are “vital to providing a safe learning environment for all stakeholders,” she said.

The discussion of safety came up in the context of Board Policy 817, which governs the use of metal detectors, which are mandatory in all District high schools. After consulting with student advisory groups, Bethel recommended changes to the policy that include clear signs letting students know what they are permitted to bring in schools, training officers to be pleasant and welcoming, and having an “amnesty bin” where students could leave a banned item. The definition of “weapon” is broad, and includes scissors and penknives that students might not know violates policy.

The revision did not include making their use voluntary. The changes passed 5-3, with Fix-Lopez, Julia Danzy, and Angela McIver voting no.

“I will never be in agreement…I don’t think there is a place in high schools for metal detectors,” McIver said.

Last year, the board approved a policy making the metal detectors mandatory in all high schools over the vociferous objections of PSU and other activists.

Bethel said he has met with PSU and other student leaders and takes their concerns to heart. He promises to continually survey them to ask “if our men and women are meeting the bar that we’ve raised.”