What do experts say?

Chris Burbank, a longtime Salt Lake City police chief who is now advocating for law enforcement overhauls as a vice president at the Center for Policing Equity, said he’s encouraged by Harrisburg’s quick movement.

He was especially impressed with the proposal to create a statewide database to track complaints, disciplinary actions and criminal charges against police officers.

Currently, Pennsylvania — and most other states — have no unified system to track these potential red flags for future misconduct. That means police departments don’t always check them, might miss information during hiring processes, and could hire officers with dangerous patterns of behavior — like overzealous use of force.

Under the new law, the database would largely be confidential, but the public would be able to check whether a department hires a person with notable misconduct on their record.

“That’s a big step in the right direction,” Burbank said. “Very few states, if any, really have legislation of this type, so Pennsylvania would be one of the first. In fact, most states have laws kind of prohibiting this sort of thing.”

The way Burbank sees it, any broad changes to the way policing works need to be multi-tiered.

The federal government, he said, should create baseline standards for police conduct and protocol — for instance, he believes policies for when officers can use force, particularly deadly force, should be standardized across the country.

He thinks states should aim to collect all the data they can, on everything from use of force to traffic stops, have that data analyzed by independent groups, and create additional standards tailored to their specific needs.

And he said municipalities should make decisions about, for instance, reducing funding for policing and putting that money elsewhere.

He noted that he believes the latter point, defunding, should start with a close look at how effective certain police actions are — for instance, arresting people for drug crimes or traffic enforcement.

“What we tend to get into with policing is, we see a violation of the law — and that goes anywhere from somebody trespassing, to urinating in public, to having a taillight out, all the way up to homicide — and we pursue, we chase, we do everything we can in order to apprehend them at all costs,” he said. “That risks officers, and that risks the public.”

Take a situation in which police are trying to stop speeding in a residential area. Burbank said that was one of the most frequent calls he got when he was a police chief. But even when his department tried to enforce speed limits more rigorously, speeding continued.

So they tried a different tactic: a board that told drivers their speed as they drove past.

“We know that changes behavior, and interestingly enough, that changes behavior equally across the board for every driver,” he said. “You take the bias, you take all the potential problems out of the equation, and you slow the roadway down.”

In some cases, the alternative to enforcement would be more community programs, or money for drug counseling, or social workers. But Burbank said the goal is all the same: find solutions that reduce the contact police have with people, and shift investment to different mitigation strategies.

That’s a position Elizabeth Randol, legal director for Pennsylvania’s American Civil Liberties Union chapter, agrees with. Along with a slew of policing reform bills that the ACLU supports, Randol said a key priority is simply to cut down on the number of laws police have to enforce.

“In a perfect world, I’d have the legislature just stop doing bills like that,” she said. “Stop making everything a felony, stop increasing penalties for everything, stop creating new crimes, duplicate crimes, all it does is increase the opportunities for points of contact between the police and other members of the community.”

The ACLU also broadly supports decriminalization for nonviolent crimes, specifically for things like marijuana use.

Randol referred to Pennsylvania’s enforcement data. In 2018, there were more than 350,000 arrests. The most serious crimes — rape, aggravated assault, murder, manslaughter — made up about 5.6% of those arrests.

Eighteen percent of that total was drug-related, she said.