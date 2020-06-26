Pa. revises death toll during pandemic months upward by 2,000 fatalities

Pennsylvania has released new vital statistics that showed significantly more total deaths recorded in the Keystone State during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic than first thought.

Preliminary reports indicated that about 13,700 had died from any cause during all of April. But revised figures released by the state Department of Health this week now show that the true death toll was closer to 15,237 deaths during that month.

In years past, the state had rarely recorded more than 11,000 deaths during that month.

Andrew Noymer, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Irvine, said revisions to data hurriedly compiled in response to the COVID-19 crisis were not uncommon.

“Early data on deaths are usually subject to revision. These numbers just take time to collate,” said Noymer. “Now everyone is scrambling to get everything curated in days, not months. It’s not an easy task.”