N.J. advocates urge close look at state police culture before more troopers are added

Advocates in New Jersey say a conversation with the community needs to happen before more state troopers are added to the state police force.

The governor announced last week that there will be a second class of state troopers next year. With at least 100 troopers becoming eligible to retire in October, and more qualifying in 2023, Murphy said the size of the force needs to increase to ensure that state trooper levels can be maintained through attrition.

“They shouldn’t do another step of using our taxpayers’ money [and do] no recruiting at all,” said Steven Young, president of the South Jersey chapter of the National Action Network. He questioned why alternatives to increasing the force aren’t being considered.

“Why not assist the community with policing their own community,” he asked. “If there’s a solution to do that, why aren’t we spending money with that?”