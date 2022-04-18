New Jersey officials announced Monday that there will be two groups of new state troopers next year, as opposed to one, to make sure there are enough troopers available.

Gov. Phil Murphy made the announcement at state police headquarters in Ewing, alongside Acting Attorney General Matt Platkin and State Police Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan. The governor said ensuring the safety of residents means providing the funding required for “diverse, well-trained and properly funded law enforcement” fully capable of meeting “existing and emerging” challenges.

“The state police currently counts a total of 3,020 enlisted troopers in its ranks,” Murphy said. “Yet to meet the demands put upon the division — especially in light of the significant demands necessitated by our COVID response and the increased need for law enforcement stemming from the pandemic — this count should exceed 3,100.”

The cost to train an additional trooper class in fiscal year 2023 will be $9 million, with $4 million coming from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan. The balance will come from an allocation in the state budget that state lawmakers are currently discussing.

Training for the 164th class will begin in September, followed by the 165th class in February 2023.

State officials say more than 100 troopers are eligible for retirement by October, with another 108 becoming eligible in 2023. The governor said the ranks of the state police force need to grow.