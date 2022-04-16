The suit alleges that the alleged scheme was aimed at boosting the school’s ranking with crucial media outlets like U.S. News and World Report and Financial Times.

Rutgers Business School reports how soon its graduates obtain a job before and after they graduate. That data is used by the organizations to gauge the success of its program.

For her trouble in trying to stop the alleged scheme from taking place, the suit claims that White’s supervisors retaliated, by creating a hostile work environment. It outlines several examples such as denying her support staff, increasing her workload including assigning her to a major project, and denying her a promotion and a raise.

The suit further alleges that Melissa Rivera, one of the defendants, began to post White’s position as available. The suit also claims that retaliation was taken when White took medical leave to address a medical condition. She suffers from Graves’ Disease.

White’s suit also outlines the scheme implemented to improve the school’s ranking, which is also outlined in a federal class action suit filed on Tuesday.

That filing was brought by the firm on behalf of Lorenzo Budet, claiming their client would have picked a different program and not “agreed to pay [the business school’s] premium” tuition had Rutgers “not received these high rankings.” Budet began his studies in September 2019 in the school’s Supply Chain Management MBA program.