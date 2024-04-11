An Islamic center at New Jersey’s Rutgers University was vandalized on the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr, according to authorities who said they are investigating it as a hate crime.

A building at the Center for Islamic Life at Rutgers University had its windows shattered, artwork smashed, TVs and printers broken as well as a Palestinian flag destroyed, the group’s chairwoman, Atiya Aftab, said in a statement.

“This reprehensible act, occurring on our sacred day, is undoubtedly fueled by Islamophobia, is clearly a hate crime targeting our Muslim population at Rutgers,” Aftab said.

The Rutgers University Police Department said in a statement it is investigating a burglary, criminal mischief and bias crime that it says happened about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at the center in New Brunswick. The site was unoccupied when it the incident happened, according to police.