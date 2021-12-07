Will Frank Nucera, the former Bordentown Township police chief, face another trial?

The federal government is still debating, as of Monday, after a second jury could not unanimously decide whether Nucera, who is white, attacked a handcuffed Black teenager out of racial resentment.

“I think that the government faces a tough choice here,” said Stephen Gilson, a former federal prosecutor who taught federal hate crime law at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. He said while the government indicates it may have a strong case against Nucera, it has to “take stock in what’s gone wrong up to this point. “

“[The mistrial] tells you that the case is hinging on at least certain factors — whether it be a mistrust in specific witnesses or a mistrust in particular pieces of evidence — that the jury is just not coming to a unanimous agreement on beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said.

Did Nucera actually assault Stroye? That is the legal controversy in this case, according to Nucera’s lawyer Rocco Cipparone. “I think there is no proof that he acted,” said Cipparone, adding that Nucera’s use of racial slurs is “socially reprehensible” and that he deserves to be “excoriated” for it.

“But in the criminal law context, they don’t mean anything unless he hit them,” Cipparone said. “If [Nucera] struck him, then the words become relevant to determine was his motivation race or was it something else.”